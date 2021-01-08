Nano Price Reaches $3.73 (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Nano has traded 264.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $497.65 million and $308.22 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00009322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,063.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.82 or 0.02979818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00423090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.50 or 0.01079535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.13 or 0.00347278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016928 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00170667 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

