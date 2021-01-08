Narrative (NRVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.00

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Narrative has traded up 28% against the dollar. One Narrative token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Narrative has a total market cap of $38,676.92 and approximately $29.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00103673 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00420139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00215497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

