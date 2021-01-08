Nasdacoin (NSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $329,536.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $243,685.96 and $329,536.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,338,933 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

