Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.65

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.65 and last traded at $112.04, with a volume of 7143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

Get Natera alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $111,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,634,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,748 shares of company stock worth $40,027,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 5.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Natera by 11.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 602.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.