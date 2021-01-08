National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.41

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 54580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NABZY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Australia Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.