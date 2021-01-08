National Bank Financial Comments on BCE Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in BCE by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BCE by 4.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in BCE by 46.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in BCE by 16.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.