National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NA. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock opened at C$72.59 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$38.67 and a 1-year high of C$75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.63.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

In other National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,864,547.20. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$565,319.52. Insiders have sold a total of 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201 over the last ninety days.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

