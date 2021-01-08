National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $179.04

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $179.04 and traded as high as $254.60. National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) shares last traded at $254.60, with a volume of 2,998,002 shares changing hands.

NEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

