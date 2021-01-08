National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,905,358.28. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in National General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,051,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,967,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in National General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,506,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in National General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,489,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in National General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,810,000. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGHC opened at $34.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.91. National General has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. National General had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National General will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

