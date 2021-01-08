National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Robert W. Baird

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

NATI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in National Instruments by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 128,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in National Instruments by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in National Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 498.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 164,675 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

