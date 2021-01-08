National Investment Services of America LLC Decreases Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

National Investment Services of America LLC reduced its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric makes up about 2.5% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LECO traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.50. The stock had a trading volume of 183,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $123.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

