National Investment Services of America LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

National Investment Services of America LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises 1.8% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.06. 864,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.01. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $171.07.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

