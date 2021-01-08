National Investment Services of America LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

National Investment Services of America LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.2% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eastern Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,162,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,769,000 after buying an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $5,644,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,008,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,881,875. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $414.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.74 and its 200-day moving average is $105.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

