National Investment Services of America LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

National Investment Services of America LLC decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,668 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 2.2% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,303. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,484. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

