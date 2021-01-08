National Investment Services of America LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

National Investment Services of America LLC lowered its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,688 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 2.8% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 109,621 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 410,817 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,559. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on GPK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

