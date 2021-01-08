National Investment Services of America LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

National Investment Services of America LLC cut its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial accounts for 3.7% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.