National Investment Services of America LLC Lowers Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

National Investment Services of America LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 3.3% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.55. 858,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,749. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $220.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.47.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

