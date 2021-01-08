National Investment Services of America LLC Makes New Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for 2.1% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 816,618 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 646,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,121,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 556,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 6,606,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,663. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nomura downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.