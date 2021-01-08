National Investment Services of America LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

National Investment Services of America LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.9% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $1,910,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

HON traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.03. 3,278,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.