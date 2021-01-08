National Investment Services of America LLC Reduces Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

National Investment Services of America LLC cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,671 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for about 3.1% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,939. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $38.53.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

