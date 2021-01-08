National Investment Services of America LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

National Investment Services of America LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.0% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,668,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $11.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.30. 2,221,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,123. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.32.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

