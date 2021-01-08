National Investment Services of America LLC Sells 28,117 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

National Investment Services of America LLC cut its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,117 shares during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group accounts for about 1.8% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. 718,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

