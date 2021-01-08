National Investment Services of America LLC Sells 5,965 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

National Investment Services of America LLC reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold makes up about 2.0% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 12.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 15.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 93,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $486,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.60. 577,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,261. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

