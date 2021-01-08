National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

NSA opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after buying an additional 779,794 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,628,000 after buying an additional 78,527 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,114,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 904,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 940,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

