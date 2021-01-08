Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 90,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 103,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

