Native Utility Token (NUT) Trading 15.4% Higher This Week

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Native Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $23.62 or 0.00058975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Native Utility Token has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Native Utility Token has a market capitalization of $23.21 million and $31.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00106060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.00443443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00222132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00050669 BTC.

Native Utility Token Token Profile

Native Utility Token’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

