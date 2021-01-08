Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading 5.1% Higher

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $18.72. 547,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 434,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion and a PE ratio of 208.00.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Natura &Co by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

