Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GASNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Naturgy Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.