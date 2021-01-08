Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.00 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.19-0.31 EPS.
Shares of NTUS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.97. 211,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,278. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $811.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Natus Medical
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
