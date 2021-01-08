NavCoin (NAV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $605,714.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and approximately $605,714.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023229 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,686,551 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

