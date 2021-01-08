Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Shares Up 15.8%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) rose 15.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 263,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 121,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $126.16 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

