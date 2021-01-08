Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $7.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $125.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.