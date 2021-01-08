NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $1.67 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00004129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $328.34 million and $62.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

