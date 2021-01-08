Neblio (NEBL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.17 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001481 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $10.02 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00013485 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006926 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003149 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,313,321 coins and its circulating supply is 16,890,848 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.