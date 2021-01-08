Nebulas (NAS) Market Cap Tops $17.97 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $17.97 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Binance, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00037265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00266145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00028195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.34 or 0.02518582 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,331,699 coins and its circulating supply is 57,796,177 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, BCEX, Neraex, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

