Needham & Company LLC Raises Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $45.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. Equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $789,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

