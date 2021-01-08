Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.21

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.21 and last traded at $71.90, with a volume of 71243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.93.

NNI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a current ratio of 68.18.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $306.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet in the third quarter worth $28,247,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the third quarter valued at $7,284,000. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,576,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,992,000 after acquiring an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Nelnet by 746.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 58,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the third quarter valued at $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

