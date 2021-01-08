Neo Price Reaches $20.11 on Top Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Neo has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $1.30 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $20.11 or 0.00048849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00103023 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.93 or 0.00417614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00215901 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00018060 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

