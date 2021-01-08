Nerva (XNV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,385.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 66.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded up 71.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex and TradeOgre. Nerva has a market cap of $455,401.14 and $1,385.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00038003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00103023 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.93 or 0.00417614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Nerva

Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org

Buying and Selling Nerva

Nerva can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.