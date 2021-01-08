Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) vs. Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) Financial Analysis

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) and Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nesco and Aly Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aly Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nesco presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential downside of 21.98%. Given Nesco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nesco is more favorable than Aly Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and Aly Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -3.65% N/A -4.34% Aly Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nesco and Aly Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million 1.37 -$27.05 million ($0.72) -10.24 Aly Energy Services $17.33 million 0.12 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

Aly Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nesco.

Risk & Volatility

Nesco has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aly Energy Services has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nesco beats Aly Energy Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Aly Energy Services Company Profile

Aly Energy Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment. Its surface rental equipment include capacity tanks with circulating systems, associated pumps, and ancillary equipment; and solid control equipment comprises centrifuges and auxiliary components that can be integrated into a closed loop mud system. The company also provides personnel to operate the equipment, as well as for the transportation of equipment, and rig-up and rig-down services. Aly Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

