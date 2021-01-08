Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $628.00 target price (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.14.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $509.30. 122,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $225.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.40 and its 200-day moving average is $499.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.