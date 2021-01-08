Netkoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.00 (NTK)

Netkoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Netkoin has a market cap of $55,419.08 and $33.00 worth of Netkoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netkoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Netkoin has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netkoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00036970 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001141 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002634 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Netkoin Profile

Netkoin is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Netkoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. Netkoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com . Netkoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netkoin Token Trading

Netkoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netkoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netkoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netkoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netkoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netkoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.