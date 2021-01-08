NetScientific plc (NSCI.L) (LON:NSCI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.04

NetScientific plc (NSCI.L) (LON:NSCI)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and traded as low as $42.01. NetScientific plc (NSCI.L) shares last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 50,238 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of £3.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.54.

NetScientific plc (NSCI.L) Company Profile (LON:NSCI)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for NetScientific plc (NSCI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScientific plc (NSCI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.