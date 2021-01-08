Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $1.11. Neuralstem shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 2,794,930 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

About Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR)

Neuralstem, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

