Neutron Trading Up 29.9% Over Last Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. Neutron has a market cap of $189,737.64 and $2.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Neutron

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

