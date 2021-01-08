New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 6.1%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.14. 11,894,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 10,739,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in New Gold by 23.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

