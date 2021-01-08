New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) rose 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $180.09 and last traded at $179.70. Approximately 1,451,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,007,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.68.

EDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,613,000 after acquiring an additional 747,773 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 51.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 141,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,819 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 898,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,048,000 after purchasing an additional 172,489 shares during the period. Finally, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $10,781,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

