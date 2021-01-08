New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.00

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $75.42, with a volume of 15613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 188.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in New Relic by 84.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter worth about $516,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

