New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.46.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NRZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.65. 2,711,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 23.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

