Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,402.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

